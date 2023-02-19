Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is well-known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Recently, the actress claimed that special scripts are written for Amitabh Bachchan and that the Hindi film industry is still a little ageist but things are changing. Scroll down to know more.

Tagore, who is the recipient of several prestigious awards like the National Awards and Filmfare awards, claimed that how the Hindi film industry lacks strong roles for actors of her age. She also cited the examples of Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with the news agency PTI, Sharmila Tagore claimed how cinema reflects society and so it also affects the business of the film, touching upon the prevailing issues in the Hindi film industry.

“We are still slightly ageist, especially with women because powerful roles go to the men. Like special scripts are being written for Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other aging lady actors. Cinema reflects society so the economics of the film matter. Of course, you have to bring in the audience. What comes first, the chicken or the egg… That’s the kind of decision that the captains of the industry have to make. But, things are definitely changing. There are wonderful, more mature actors,” the veteran actress said.

Sharmila Tagore then heaped praises on Neena Gupta as well. She added, “There are wonderful, more mature actors, Neena (Gupta) for instance, is a magnificent actor. There are many others… OTT is full of wonderful performers. It will take time but it will change.”

After 2010’s Break Ke Baad, Sharmila is making a comeback to the silver screen. She will appear in the Rahul V. Chittella-directed family drama Gulmohar. Kusum, the head of the Batra family, is portrayed by the actor. Her on-screen son Arun will be played by actor Manoj Bajpayee in the film.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi First Look Out! Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha & Others Make Alluring Courtesans & They’re Epitome Of Grace

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News