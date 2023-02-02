The weekend episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be seeing a host of Bollywood personalities gracing the show and amping up the fun quotient with the housemates;and the audience will get an extra dose of entertainment.

For ‘Shukravaar aur Shanivaar Ka Vaar’, actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be coming to promote their film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboaa’. Rapper Badshah too will be seen adding an extra dose of musical “masti” to the show.

Lulia Vantur will be seen on Friday.

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode this time will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. This week, Mc Stan, Shiv Thakre and Sumbul Touqeer have been nominated for eviction. Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have made to the finale week of the show.

The controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 began in October and will have its grand finale on February 12. For more news and updates on the show, keep an eye at this space.

