Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards the end and the drama has intensified in the house to keep the viewers hooked. Currently, there are eight contestants in the show, and out of these four were nominated by housemates for elimination. As per reports, Tina has been evicted from the house.

Tina remained one of the popular Bigg Boss contestants this season. Her on-and-off relationship with Shalin Bhanot grabbed a lot of eyeballs. They started off the current season by getting romantically involved with each other. But as the show progressed, the audience witnessed some of the nastiest fights between the duo. As soon as the news of Tina’s eviction surfaced on the internet, netizens reacted to it and many believed that her ‘love and hate’ chemistry with Shalin didn’t really work. Scroll down to read the reactions.

Fans considered Tina Datta one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16 but as the reality show progressed many called her fake. The actress undeniably enjoys a loyal fanbase but she also keeps getting hate for her alleged double standards. As reported by The Khabri, Tina has been shown doors by Bigg Boss after receiving fewer votes. Now, fans are reacting to her elimination and the reactions have been mixed so far.

One of the users wrote, “Acha hua itni zeher lagti thi yeh mujhe.”

Another wrote, “ Crying baby Tina evicted.”

A user was quick to tweet, “Karma” while many also tweeted finally.

Another user took a dig at the actress and wrote, “Acha hua bichari ko BB mai bahot hi target karte the. Bahut rulaya.”

Many supported her as well. One of the users wrote, “Shalin should evict before Tina. Tina is more deserving than Shalin and some other housemates. She is deserving for the finale.”

However, many fans found it unfair and believed that Shalin Bhanot should have been evicted from the show. For the unversed, Tina Dutta has been evicted before as well but she was brought back to the house only after a day. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will take place on February 12.

What do you think is this eviction fair? Let us know in the comments section below.

