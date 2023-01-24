This morning, we all came across Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wish for the actor on her social media account. A couple of days back, fans witnessed Bhanot’s breakdown in front of the camera. He earlier made headlines for his brewing romance with co-contestant Tina Datta. In the recent episode, he was seen roaming alone in the house as he requested others to nominate him.
Earlier taking to Insta story, she had shared her photo with her son and wrote alongside, “Last few weeks for Bigg Boss to get over. Wish you all the best Shalin Bhanot. Be Patient, be calm and stay strong.”
However, soon after Dalljeit Kaur’s wish for Shalin Bhanot surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for whitewashing his image and forgetting their past. A user wrote, “LOL people are angry on Daljits behalf and Daljit herself is extending her support hogayi beizzati! Kisne kaha tha Daljit ka spokeperson banne ke liye Jaahilo?”
Another said, “Agar shalin itna hi achcha hai to bhag kyun aayi chhoad ke.statements padhna jaake kitna physical violance hua tha iske saath,patak patak ke marta tha isse.aaj jo yeh goody goody ban rahi hai majboori hai kyunki dono ka ek beta hai.aur bhanot family financially strong hai.”
Now Dalljiet Kaur once again took to Twitter to clarify the same and revealed that her post wasn’t Shalin Bhanot’s whitewash. She wrote in a long note, “It is a simple wish for someone I have known. I know Bigg boss house can be extremely challenging.”
“My “all the best” wish is not a whitewash on the past. It has been a crazy journey for me and my son but after years, I find myself sending a wish to him and I have no regret about it. Past will remain till the very end of my life and it will hurt every single time I’ll look back. But, I choose to look ahead in life. That’s why I chose to extend a wish for Shalin,” it read further.
