This morning, we all came across Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur’s wish for the actor on her social media account. A couple of days back, fans witnessed Bhanot’s breakdown in front of the camera. He earlier made headlines for his brewing romance with co-contestant Tina Datta. In the recent episode, he was seen roaming alone in the house as he requested others to nominate him.

Earlier taking to Insta story, she had shared her photo with her son and wrote alongside, “Last few weeks for Bigg Boss to get over. Wish you all the best Shalin Bhanot. Be Patient, be calm and stay strong.”

However, soon after Dalljeit Kaur’s wish for Shalin Bhanot surfaced on the web, netizens trolled her for whitewashing his image and forgetting their past. A user wrote, “LOL people are angry on Daljits behalf and Daljit herself is extending her support hogayi beizzati! Kisne kaha tha Daljit ka spokeperson banne ke liye Jaahilo?”