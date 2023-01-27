Bigg Boss is a show that has changed lives, moreso it changes the perception for years to come about actors. This season has been quite a game changer. We are only 3 weeks away from the finale & the competition is only getting tougher.

One of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot came in on the show as a second chance at life & won hearts with his antics & childlike innocence & also faced some flak for his alleged on & off relationship with Tina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Salman Khan warned Shalin of being played on by Tina, he straightened up & changed the course of his game & being averse to Tina Datta. Tina on the other hand joined hands with Priyanka Chaudhary & the two have been infamous for playing a dirty game by mocking Shalin.

Last week Shalin Bhanot had a mental breakdown on national television in the Bigg Boss 16 house where he spoke about his mental illness & has been prescribed antidepressants. The actor is having a hard time & is gradually trying to catch breath.

While Shiv & stan extended him an olive branch on humanitarian grounds, Tina & Priyanka are leaving no stone unturned to trigger his anxiety.

In the last episode, both of them were seen mocking his mental illness & calling it a game play. This enraged his fans & they took to Twitter to give this two a new name #EvilTwins.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Shardul Pandit also took to Twitter to express his anger over the loose comments on mental health. He wrote, ‘Depression & Anxiety can never be made fun of. Saw some contestants do that. Shalin, Stay strong.’

Some tweets read :

These #Eviltwins are making fun of @BhanotShalin mental health shame on both #TinaDatta and #PriyankaChaharChoudhary for provoking #ShalinBhanot for no reason @ColorsTV we want justice question both girls for their disgusting behavior #BiggBoss16 — Sha Rules (@shahzai37878216) January 26, 2023

#EvilTwins crossing All Limits I heard Shalin Said BB Bas 1-2 or And i am back We're Waiting For Old #Shalin MORE POWER TO YOU SHALIN#ShalinKiSena #ShalinBahnot — Roshan Singh (@singhrs1992) January 25, 2023

Bhai eviltwins nhi eviltrio

Karchana bhi to hai STOP BULLYING SHALIN#ShalinBhanot https://t.co/BPi9k55GlV — Sid fan (@iamteamsid) January 25, 2023

#PriyankaChaharChoudhary it was so low to hit, calling out and making fun of #ShalinBhanot 's depression/anxiety. #BiggBoss16 #EvilTwins — Official Shalin Bhanot FC (@ShalinTeam) January 26, 2023

When one of #Eviltwins #PriyankaChaharChoudhary gets out of word, she starts playing Woman Card. Her entire personality is fake. #BiggBoss16 #ShalinBhanot𓃵 #Shalin — Official Shalin Bhanot FC (@ShalinTeam) January 26, 2023

Must Read: Shark Tank India Season 2: Anupam Mittal Says, “Aapko Business Hi Nahi, Aapko Bharat Ratna Milega” After Entrepreneurs Pitched A Wheelchair Brand – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News