At a time when South Indian films were breaking box office records, Bollywood films struggled to do business last year. Films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan suffered due to the boycott trend. Now veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about it.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller Pathaan was set to be out, the boycott Bollywood movement was at its height. Numerous demonstrations had occurred in different locations, and right-wing organisations had even threatened to vandalise movie theatres if the film was shown. Despite this, Pathaan has shattered a number of all-time global box office records.

Shatrughan Sinha recently appeared on Sahitya Aajtak Kolkata 2023 where he spoke about the boycott trend that ravaged the Bollywood film business last year. The veteran actor highlighted the fact that social media has become a very effective means for people to express their thoughts and be heard. But regrettably, individuals are utilising it to spew foul language and make a lot of noise for pointless causes.

As reported by ETimes, Jaani Dushman actor said, “Social media is very powerful these days. This is very unfortunate. Things have been especially difficult after Covid-19. The space that was created during Covid days helped give rise to social media. People got a chance to make their voices heard on social media. People write ugly stuff sometimes, and you don’t know them in case you want to stop them. The troll army is sitting there purposely to speak against you. In such a case, many of our own people become victims of it. There are also times when a film, which supposedly would not have done well, got attention just because a lot of controversies was created around it.”

