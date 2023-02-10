Marvel Entertainment and Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, announced the star-studded cast of Marvel Wastelanders, a Hindi Audible Original podcast series. The franchise, adapted from Marvel’s hit audio series, Marvel’s Wastelanders, features the world’s most iconic and beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel’s Super Villains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all Super Heroes.

Based on the popular English series, the new Hindi adaptation will deliver richly designed, fully immersive audio entertainment experiences with many leading Hindi actors in the roles of iconic Marvel Super Heroes, artistically directed by extremely talented Mantra Mugdh. epic battles, enduring friendships and awesome storylines – this series really does have it all.

The six-season audio epic will include:

In a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe, the villains have finally won and heroes are nothing but a bad memory. The series finds Peter Quill (Saif Ali Khan) and Rocket (Vrajesh Hirjee) a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel Entertainment and Audible present Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye

Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well, all the heroes that mattered. The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat) is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He’s surly, broken, and losing his sight, but there’s still that fire in him to be a hero, to avenge his friends. Hawkeye gets an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Prajakta Kohli) on her own quest for vengeance after losing her best friend. She insists on following him on his secret mission: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most.

Marvel Entertainment and Audible present Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

Almost 30 years after the villains won, Helen Black (Kareena Kapoor Khan) arrives at her new home in a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., the complex has become the very embodiment of dystopic wealth and inequality. On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright (Masaba Gupta) reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to surreptitiously monitor the residents of the building. Lisa is assigned to surveil Helen’s section, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.

Marvel Entertainment and Audible present Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine

Thirty years ago, after killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar) encounters a young mutant in-hiding (Mithila Palkar) and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first…

Marvel Entertainment and Audible present Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom

After thirty years of imprisonment, Doctor Doom (Ashish Vidhyarthi) has freed himself and seeks revenge on the former allies who betrayed him. To achieve this, he teams up with Valeria Richards (Yashaswini Dayama) the daughter of his most hated enemy – but whose side is she really on?

Marvel Entertainment and Audible present Marvel’s Wastelanders

Black Widow (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Star-Lord (Saif Ali Khan), Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat), Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar) and Doctor Doom (Ashish Vidyarthi) team up and culminate this epic series in a stunning finale!

On the occasion of the cast announcement, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible.in, said, “We are delighted to bring the incredible Marvel’s Wastelanders universe to Marvel fans and Audible listeners in India – these awesome, inspiring and epic stories, narrated by some of India’s most iconic voices with our own brand of superior audio production are sure to delight listeners the country over.”

“For the past two years, the English-language version of the Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic has brought action, humor, and beloved Marvel characters to fans in a truly immersive medium,” said Daniel Fink, SVP Business Development & New Initiatives at Marvel Entertainment. “The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we’re very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel’s tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide.”

While talking about his association with Audible and his experience narrating his character, actor Saif Ali Khan said, “Star-Lord, a beloved and roguishly charming hero’s story is an against-all-odds story of survival and redemption. It’s been a lot of fun to bring this iconic role and story alive through my voice – Star-Lord’s journey in Marvel’s Wastelanders will be imagined differently by every person who hears it. It’s a great creative collaboration with the entire team!”

While talking about her excitement about joining the Marvel Audio Universe, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am incredibly excited to play Marvel’s Wastelanders’ Black Widow. In this series, the world is in disarray and she has to overcome personal tragedies to find the strength and resilience to fight back and help restore order. As you listen and the story unfolds in your imagination, you’ll feel as if you’re fighting to save the future of earth with us. To be a part of such a beloved franchise and to bring this iconic character to life in Hindi is an honor and I can’t wait for this amazing journey to begin.”

The release of Marvel’s Wastelanders series in Hindi by Audible is a testament to its commitment to expanding its offerings and providing diverse content for listeners worldwide.

