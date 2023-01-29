While the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves towards its entirely revamped future with a full-blown entry into the multiverse saga with phase 5, we cannot really ignore the still strong buzz around the veterans of the universe. One of the most spoken-about characters and actors is Black Widow played by our very own diva Scarlett Johansson. While the character is dead in the MCU, the bosses were going to bring back the actor for a non-Black Widow movie. But turns out there is a bad news.

For the unversed, after the release of the standalone Black Widow movie m, ScarJo fought the breach of release contract with Disney. After settling the battle it was announced that all is good between the MCU bosses and Johansson. Kevin Feige even took the center stage to announce an update.

Kevin had confirmed that Scarlett Johansson was already on board with them for a non-Black Widow project and was even involved as the producer of the same. But if the latest reports are to be believed, that same project probably a movie or a show is now dead. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Giant Freakin Robot, Kevin Feige back in the day while talking about Scarlett Johansson collaborating with him on a non-MCU movie said, “We are already working with Scarlett on another non-Black Widow related top-secret Marvel Studios project with her as a producer.” But now as per a viral scooper the project is not going anywhere.

The piece of gossip comes from the viral scooper on Twitter who goes by the handle @MyTimeToShineHello. A netizens asked them about the project that Scarlett Johansson was to produce for Kevin Feige. Replying to the same, the scooper said, “That project is dead whatever it was. And maybe?.”

That project is dead whatever it was. And maybe? — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 27, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

