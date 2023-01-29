The shuffles in the DCU camp have created waves of curiosity and worry across the globe. Under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the entire timeline is being reworked and there will be a completely new look to the DCU we know. Amid all the big exits and cancellations including Henry Cavill as Superman and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, one of the most spoken about was the fate of Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot. But it looks like Shazam 2 has a positive update about her.

For the unversed, ever since Patty Jenkins announced her exit from the DCU and stepped down from the Wonder Woman franchise, there have been only speculations about the Gadot starrer. Over the past few months we have heard Gal has also exited the studio and even that James Gunn has excluded her from the new lineup that he has shaped with Peter Safran.

But while the probability is that Gal Gadot’s run is cut short by the studio or some other reason, we might see her play Diana Prince one last time in Shazam 2. And there is a glimpse that hints at the same in the new trailer that has released online. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the new trailer of Shazam 2, there is a high possibility that Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman might make a special appearance. The speculation comes because of a still from the trailer where Shazam is seen talking to a mystery woman who has hair just like our very own Diana Prince. The still has gone viral and everyone on the internet is hoping that it is Gal.

Meanwhile, the numerous speculations have only confused the narrative around Gal Gadot’s DCU future even more. There are also rumours that her The Flash cameo was also axed by the studio to fit it to their plan. Only the people involved can clarify. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

