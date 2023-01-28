Tom Holland is the cutest neighborhood Spider-Man that we have and you would all agree to this. Yeah, Tobey Maguire if the OG and Andrew Garfield has got the looks but Tom is the real deal, hehe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when historian Tom Holland tweeted slamming PM Narendra Modi on Twitter and netizens on the microblogging site started the trend #BoycottSpiderMan when it wasn’t even the actor’s doing. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now for those of you who don’t know, the writer Tom is quite popular for his work including Rubicon: The Triumphand the Tragedy of the Roman Republic, In the Shadow of the Sword , and Dynasty. The historian took to his Twitter and wrote, “I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.”

Advertisement I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland’s tweet was followed by yet another line that read, “Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick…”

Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick… — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

Now for obvious reasons these tweets didn’t go well with PM Narendra Modi fans and who mistook actor Tom Holland for the historian and started the #BoycottSpiderMan trend on the microblogging site.

A user on Twitter wrote, “I am convinced that this is a conspiracy by DC, trying hurt Marvel‘s revenue from India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India”.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

I am convinced that this is a conspiracy by DC, trying hurt Marvel's revenue from India. #BoycottSpiderman has already started trending in India 😂😂 — Farhan (@FVRH4N) February 25, 2021

Boycott Spiderman 😡😂 — Heirtami Paswet (@heirta21) February 24, 2021

Waiting for modi gang to boycott spooderman 😂 — Harsh (@iamharsh35) February 24, 2021

Later, the writer Tom Holland tweeted justifying for the film and wrote, “Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India.”

He continued in the next tweet and wrote, “My apologies to @SpiderManMovie. I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility.

Oh dear – I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

My apologies to @SpiderManMovie. I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

Just for the record, & to save Marvel’s profits in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility, and that his naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself is in no way quite hilariously immodest. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

What are your thoughts on netizens boycotting Tom Holland’s Spider-Man amid historian Tom taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi on Twitter? Tell us in the space below.

