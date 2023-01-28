Shutter Island is one of the cult classic movies helmed by one of the legendary directors Martin Scorsese. Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo’s performances still get applauded by the audience, but did you know Mark wasn’t Martin’s initial choice for Chuck Aule’s role? Yes, that’s right! However, that’s not it. Did you know two other Avenger stars had also gone for a run to get the role? Wondering who that might be? Scroll below to get the scoop!

The Marvel Universe has been a part of our life since childhood. Even though there’s been a lot of actors playing Hulk, we have all felt very close to Mark’s Bruce Banner. The OG six Avengers of the MCU have been our superheroes and will always be our superheroes.

Now, as per reports on E! News, Martin Scorsese considered both Avenger stars Robert Downey Jr and Josh Brolin for Chuck Aule’s role instead of Mark Ruffalo. However, later, when Ruffalo sent Martin a letter requesting to reconsider him as Chuck as he wanted to do the part wholeheartedly, the director got convinced. However, did you know Martin Scorsese wasn’t the first choice to be the director of Shutter Island?

Yes, that’s right. Apparently, as per reports, in the initial days, Wolfgang Petersen and David Fincher were considered as directors of Shutter Island instead of Martin Scorsese. However, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, and David Fincher had already worked together before Shutter Island in Zodiac. So, by this time Mark and Robert had become friends, which helped them to maintain their relationship over this casting choice.

Later, in Marvel Universe, well, we would see Iron Man and Bruce Banner/Hulk become best friends in the course of their journey, and so it was in Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr’s real life!

Well, Shutter Island became what it is now because of Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo’s performances and there’s no doubt about it. But now, we can’t help but imagine how it would have turned out if the film featured Robert Downey Jr along with Leo. What are your thoughts about it?

