Ben Affleck, who downed the cape of Batman has been loved by fans all around the world. Even though fans still want him to return as Caped Crusader, we highly doubt his return amidst recent DCU changes. Before becoming Batman, Affleck once got advice from Christain Bale while he was shopping for a Batman costume for his son. Read on to find out what actually happened!

Ben Affleck and Christian Bale once met at a costume shop where the two dads were shopping for their children. Affleck has talked about the incident in various incidents where he explains how his son wanted a Batman costume. He says, “I was in the batman aisle and I hear this voice, ‘Aye, Ben is that you” I turn around and it’s Christian Bale who’s the sweetest guy in the room and there he and I are, standing in the Batman comic Batman costume row”.

Elated Ben Affleck appreciated Christain Bale and asked for any tips as Affleck was about to play Batman. On sharing the advice that Bale gave, Ben Affleck said, “he’s like listen make sure they put a zipper in that so I couldn’t take a piss for three movies”.

Christian Bale revealed in an interview that he would return to play Batman only if Christopher Nolan returned to direct the movie. However, Ben Affleck’s Batman could not get the desired fait as his version of Batman did not get a proper conclusion. Amidst all, Robert Pattinson’s new Batman is highly appreciated by the fans and its sequel is also announced by director Matt Reeves.

With many controversies around DC’s new bosses making new plans for DC Universe and upcoming projects, many are speculating that Ben Affleck’s Batman might return in the upcoming Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. James Gunn also teased that he is in talks with Ben Affleck for a project within the DCU.

Since nothing has been confirmed, let us know what do you think about it? Do you think Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the DCU?

