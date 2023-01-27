Harry Styles, who was recently in news for her breakup with Olivia Wilde and ending his two years of relationship, is on his musical tour. During his recent concert, FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston attended his show and revealed that she has a crush on him. Read on to see what happened at a recent concert.

Jennifer Aniston attending Harry Styles concert raised many speculations for the world of the internet. After the 53-year-old FRIENDS star revealed that she has a crush on Hary Styles, she has never shied away to show her interest in him and has been leaving likes on Styles’ Instagram posts.

During the show, Harry Styles went on to the edge of the stage and split his trousers on stage. Luckily, he was wearing underwear making it absolutely hilarious for the concertgoers. It was an embarrassing moment for Styles as the incident happened right in front of Jennifer Aniston. As he crouched down in front of the audience, the look of horror on the singer’s face was truly a picture.

The moment Harry realized he ripped his pants onstage tonight at The Forum for LA N13! ©️louistommo_org pic.twitter.com/fbnJsaLs8i — HS Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) January 27, 2023

As the wardrobe malfunction took place during the show, the Grammy-winning singer ar continued the performance. He immediately tried to cover it with his hands and luckily got a Pride flag from the audience. There were many pride flags in the crowd and he grabbed it from the audience and used it as a temporary skirt to hide the damage and save himself.

Harry really out there tripping and splitting his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston. She's in that man's head#HarryStyles #HarryStylesLoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLA pic.twitter.com/vIpJ6tJeRS — ARMYand1D (@ARMYand1D) January 27, 2023

Harry Styles took a short break between the performance and changed his trousers. After an intense panic from his wardrobe malfunction, the singer jokingly said, ‘My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean this is a family show.’

According to sources, Jennifer Aniston has been a fan of Harry Styles’ music as has most of his songs on her playlist. Let us know what do you think about this new rumor? Do you think Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles would look great together?

