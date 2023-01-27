Rihanna is an international singer and a global sensation who has won millions of hearts with her soulful music. But it seems her song had transcended the border of living and has reached the nether world. Apparently, a priest claimed that he heard RiRi’s song in hell when he had a near-death experience. Scroll down to know more.

In 2016, a priest named Gerald Johnson suffered a heart attack and claims to have died for some time and gone to hell. He gave out the details of this brief afterlife experience on his TiTok account. Johnson initially thought that he was ascending towards heaven because of the work he did in the world of the living while he was alive.

As per a report in NME, Gerald Johnson spoke of a place on the other side where Rihanna‘s Umbrella song was playing; also, Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ was played by the demons. Talking about his experience, he said, “I thought I was going upward because I thought I had done so much good in this life trying to help so many people and made so many decisions that were godly decisions, but as opposed to me going up, I went down.” He further added, “The things that I saw were indescribable, and it makes me emotional every time I talk about it.”

Besides hearing Rihanna’s song being played by the demons, the priest went on to give a vivid detailing of the things he saw there, as per him he saw a man “walking on all fours like a dog and getting burned from head to toe. His eyes were bulging, and worse than that: He was wearing chains on his neck. He was like a hellhound. There was a demon holding the chains.”

Lastly, he explained the meaning behind the songs down there, “every lyric, in every song, is there to torment you as to the fact that you did not worship God through music when you were on the earth. You had the chance to worship Him at church or worship Him at home, but you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the earth.” He concluded the video by talking about how he left the afterlife and said he was “lifted up” and returned to Earth.

As for Rihanna, the global sensation left her fans devoid of her song for six years. But finally, in 2022, her song ‘Lift Me Up’ came out and was featured in the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will also be performing at the Super Bowl this year.

