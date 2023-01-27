Every superhero goes through a bad time when the villains bog them down, and it seems like Henry Cavill is facing something like that in real life. After his ousting from the DC Universe, things are not looking quite up for the fan-favorite Superman. As per the news, he has been replaced by Chris Hemsworth from yet another fantasy-action film.

For the unversed, Highlander is a 1986 film about an immortal Scottish swordsman who must fight his remaining opponents to win a prize. Christopher Lambert played the lead role in the film, and Russell Mulcahy directed it.

According to a report in the Giant Freaking Robot, Henry Cavill has been dropped off from starring as the lead in this 1986 remake of Highlander. The report comes from “trusted and proven sources” of the portal, and it further suggests that Chris Hemsworth is being eyed for the fantasy action adventure film. Both Chris and Cavill have a huge fan following and are loved by the fans in the role of Superman and Thor in the MCU, respectively.

Since it is a movie about a swordsman, and we have already seen Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivea in The Witcher, he honed his skills quite well. On the other hand, MCU’s God Of Thunder Chris Hemsworth is also an equally good choice and will surely do justice to it. The reason why the Man of Steel actor has been dropped off might be because of his upcoming project involving Warhammer 40,000. He is also an executive producer of it.

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth, at the moment, does not have any other franchise projects hence keeping him open to taking up the Highlander remake. We will get back to you with more news on it.

