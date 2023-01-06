‘Superman’ Henry Cavill has become the talk of the town for different reasons ever since he stepped out of the DC universe. The actor has been donning Superman’s cape since 2013 and his exit from the much-loved universe left one and all heartbroken. In 2021, James Gunn and Peter Safran announced Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman and it wasn’t well received by the netizens.

But now looks like the actor made a swift exit in order to join another million-dollar franchise Fast and Furious. Well, the latest reports have been suggested so

According to an exclusive report in Giant Freakin Robot, Henry Cavill is in talks with the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw sequel which originally stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The film is likely to begin its production in 2024. If all goes well, Henry will be reuniting with Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw 2 after the duo teased working together in the end credits of DC’s latest release Black Adam.

Well, this piece of news has surely left all the Henry Cavill fans excited.

In 2021, James Gunn had taken to Twitter to announce Henry Cavill’s exit from the DC universe. He wrote in the statement, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

While it is yet to be seen who will step into Henry Cavill’s shoes and be the new Superman, we are equally excited for makers’ official announcement for Henry’s entry in the franchise. Aren’t you?

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

