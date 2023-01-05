Henry Cavill has been donning Superman’s cape since 2013 and to be honest, it has been a turning point in his career as well. Ever since Henry became Superman, DC fans have been very intrigued to see the British actor more and more in the role. However, when the new Co-CEOs of the DC universe, James Gunn and Peter Safran announced Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, the fans didn’t take it well. Now another report suggests that the replacement search had started long ago. Scroll below to get the scoop.

DC is going through a massive transformation, with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 not returning, Henry’s exit as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam getting cut off, and so many others that fans have been quite furious about everything.

Even before Henry Cavill could make an exit from James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC universe, the search for Superman’s replacement had started back in 2018. As per a report in Variety, Warner Bros. head Tobey Emmerich wanted to have a new Superman ever since 2018. The trade reports suggested that Emmerich wanted anyone but Henry as Superman. However, neither Tobey nor anyone from Warner Bros. had ever commented on the same.

Last year, to announce Henry Cavill’s exit from the DC universe, James Gunn had taken to his Twitter handle and had shared, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

James further mentioned, “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Well, even though we don’t after Henry who would be donning the iconic red and blue suit under the name of Superman, it better be better! What do you think, let us know!

