Matt Reeves directorial The Batman, which was released last year, introduced Robert Pattinson as the new caped crusader. His appearance as DC’s vigilante was one of the biggest talking points last year, But it seems that all going to change when Jensen Ackles will take over.

Filmmaker-writer James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are reportedly making some big changes in the DC universe. This means we will see an overhaul of existing movies and characters. Gunn has been recasting multiple roles including that of Superman. Many have been asking who will be taking over as the DC Universe’s Batman, and some fans now fancy the idea of Ackles taking over the role.

Jensen Ackles even dressed up as Batman one Halloween, proving just how perfect he would be for the role. Not just that. He even hinted at Misha Collins, who is a cast member of the series, to even propose the idea of him taking up the role. As reported by CBR, Ackles once said, “Let’s be clear about that. I have gotten to do the voice, so why not get to play the Bat? Maybe someone at Gotham Knights can put in a good word for me if that role ever comes up.”

Fan art was also shared on Instagram by artist @horrific.heroics with a caption that read, “While I feel like I couldn’t exactly capture the likeness of Ackles, this is as close as I could get it! I hope y’all enjoy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron (@horrific.heroics)

Now several fans are rooting for Jensen Ackles to become the next Batman. They have been emphasizing how he is perfect for the role and if it were ever to be a possibility, his version of the hero could be brilliant. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Jensen Ackles is a multi-talented actor who has done an amazing job voicing Batman in a few DC animated movies recently and would do an amazing job as well if he were Batman on movie theater. 🎬😍🦇 — JAckles ❤ #AcklesNation2023 Dean W. girl forever🐿 (@DaniCoutinho12) January 3, 2023

Okay, but hear me out. Jensen Ackles as Live Action Batman. pic.twitter.com/Ej4SyBdUTd — 🦉 NEF 🦉 (@NefariousWatchr) January 2, 2023

Let's be clear – whether or not Jensen Ackles ever plays live action Batman – the man absolutely has the ability and the talent to play both Batman and Bruce. Without a shadow of a doubt.

Anyone who doesn't understand has never clearly seen everything he can do with a character. pic.twitter.com/ef3pzBRZ9j — Chelle B (@ChelleBen21) January 4, 2023

I wanted to see Jensen Ackles as the new Batman @JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/uu7rpiLXOm — SH (@sisollua12) January 4, 2023

I will agree that @JensenAckles should play batman, if I'm wrong I apologize but I'm sure you will agree with me he is the perfect person for the job. Who do you think should play #Batman pic.twitter.com/Nar1mLJYw1 — Actor Robert Benn (@Benn1Actor) January 4, 2023

As James Gunn is still on the lookout for a new Batman, fans have been insisting on Ackles taking up the role. For the unversed, Ackles is well known for his portrayal of Dean Winchester in The WB/CW dark fantasy drama series Supernatural and Amazon Prime Video’s superhero television series The Boys. Apart from this he also voiced for the animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood, and Bruce Wayne/Batman in the animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween.

So what do you think about Ackles taking the role of the caped crusader? Let us know in the comments.

