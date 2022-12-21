In the last few weeks, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s decisions about the DC Universe have created quite a buzz among the fandom. While a lot is still waiting for the good to come, there is a huge group of people who have been bashing the co-CEOs and their decision. From scrapping Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 to recasting a few characters along the line to Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman – the DC universe has been going through a lot. Now, Dwayne Johnson has shared a new update about Black Adam’s future with the DC, and it’s not good news. Scroll below to find out!

Even though The Rock tried his best to make his superhero film Black Adam work at the box office with all the gimmicks and Henry Cavill’s cameo and all, it couldn’t mint the money or make a mark in audience’s hearts. So, the future of the franchise was quite foggy for Black Adam, and now Dwayne just confirmed it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Dwayne Johnson shared the disappointing future of Black Adam with the DC universe in a statement that can be read as, “My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters. James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.”

Dwayne Johnson further wrote, “You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.” And concluded the note with thanking his fans who loved his work in Black Adam.

To this, James Gunn has now commented expressing his love for Dwayne Johnson. Debunking all the speculations for scrapping Black Adam, the co-CEO of the DC universe wrote, “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon. 🙏 https://t.co/NLwRqBVkd1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 20, 2022

What are your thoughts about Black Adam’s future in the DC universe? Let us know in the comments.

