The DCU camp is witnessing a storm like no other. Under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the studio has seen some very controversial moves which are for the reshaping of the universe. Two of the biggest decision so far in the list of long shuffles showing Henry Cavill the door after giving him substantial hope of Superman’s return and making Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam shift to the back seat indefinitely with no future in near sight. But while that still creates debates and arguments, DCU just made a mistake as per the fans.

For the unversed, it was with the release of Black Adam and the post-credit scene that confirmed Henry’s return as Clark Kent to the DCU after over 5 years of struggle to get it back. The news called for a celebration and fans were waiting with bated breaths to see what this new collaboration mint out. But the new leadership at DCU cut the rope of hope and Henry and Dwayne Johnson announced that they are not in the future that is seen by James and Peter for the studio.

Now as the world is still very much angry with the decision that saw Warner Bros Discovery’s latest move, they were bound to be angry. The studio has released a movie bundle and the two movies included in the same are Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel. This has irked many fans who have called it a cheap move and one that looks desperate. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

WBD bosses release the bundle with Black Adam and Man Of Steel in it and the Internet couldn’t take it anymore. The announcement was received with harsh criticism and a lot more. Taking a mean jibe, a user on Twitter wrote, “Soooo the Birth of the DCEU and the Final Nail in the DCEU Coffin? Sounds about right”. Another wrote, “We know you’re going to buy this pack for MoS, so we’re going to make your experience bittersweet by reminding you that you were thrilled to see him in Black Adam for then knowing that you would never see him again”

Conveying her anger, a user wrote, “I’m still so mad about how great Black Adam was and that Henry Cavill was supposed to do another Superman movie and the rug got ripped out. I get the new plan with new creators but try incorporating plans.”

Check the reactions below:

Soooo the Birth of the DCEU and the Final Nail in the DCEU Coffin? Sounds about right — Caleb Baisden (@calebbaisden) January 2, 2023

A copy of Henry’s farewell post to be included with each set pic.twitter.com/PVzT9MyJKw — Hayden (@HaydenBarton_39) January 2, 2023

"We know you're going to buy this pack for MoS, so we're going to make your experience bittersweet by reminding you that you were thrilled to see him in Black Adam for then knowing that you would never see him again" — Milo López (@lopezescritor) January 3, 2023

Gunn and safran are trolling fans and what’s out answers ? Will we do it Us United ? They even cut Henry’sSuprman #BoycottWBD — cine-Wayne (@CineWad) January 3, 2023

Last ditch effort to recoup money — Dooza (@dooglaza) January 3, 2023

I’m still so mad about how great Black Adam was and that Henry Cavill was supposed to do another Superman movie and the rug got ripped out. I get the new plan with new creators but try incorporating plans. — HollyScratter (@HollyScratter) January 2, 2023

Not even a good price cus you can get both individually and it’d turn out cheaper than getting the bundle 💀 Unless you really care for that cover, which sadly serves as a painful reminder of what could’ve been.. — Grasp of the Situation (@DeepenedDepths) January 3, 2023

