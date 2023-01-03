Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling faced a lot of criticism in 2020 after she posted a few controversial tweets on the trans community. Her stance caused fans and the stars of the Wizarding world like Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne to speak against her.

Now, another actor has joined the bandwagon by taking a stance on Rowling’s ongoing controversy. Actor Harry Melling, who played Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter films has finally shared his opinion and revealed what he feels about the whole issue. Scroll down to read.

In an interview with The Independent, the actor disagreed with J.K. Rowling’s stance but didn’t condemn the author. He simply believes that every person has a right to choose to identify themselves however they’d like, and that “transgender women are women and transgender men are men.” During the interview, he said, “I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Every single person has a right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what’s true to themselves. I don’t want to join the debate of pointing fingers and saying, “That’s right, that’s wrong’, because I don’t think I am a correct spokesperson for that. But I do believe that everybody has the right to choose.”

For the unversed, J.K. Rowling on June 6, 2020, retweeted an op-ed piece that discussed “people who menstruate”, apparently taking issue with the fact that story did not use the word women. ‘People who menstruate.’ I am sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out? Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? “ She wrote. The author had to face a lot of backlash for her tweet and since then, she became a controversial figure online.

While some actors from the Wizarding have been vocal about their opinions on the statement, some remained silent. Melling’s comment is unique, however, in that he declines to get involved in the debate not because he doesn’t want any drama with J.K. Rowling, but because as a cisgender male actor, he believes that he is not the right person to speak for transgender issues and we couldn’t agree more!

