The Harry Potter film series has cemented itself as a major milestone in modern cinema history. All eight films released under the franchise are counted among the highest-grossing films of all time. The franchise has become a global phenomenon like few others.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was released in 2001, saw the film’s lead character and his soon-to-be friends headed off to Hogwarts for the very first time. Their student life soon would turn out to be one of the most famous adventures in history.

Harry, Hermoine Granger, and Ron Weasley rise above and overcome several odds to help keep the rest of the world safe and to take down one of the most infamous villains ever penned. The franchise has been rolling for a while now, and it continues to gain new fans each year.

As a result, it would make sense that many fans out there have learned a thing or two about Harry Potter trivia, and we want to put them to the test. Only true Harry Potter fans will be able to go through and ace this trivia quiz! Let’s get started.

The film franchise remains as popular now as it was a decade ago. The popularity also gave us a spin-off series Fantastic Beasts- a prequel to the Harry Potter series.

The movies visualized what book readers had long fantasized about in their heads, and with the creative input and blessing of Rowling, they were able to evolve and grow just as the novels did, with four different directors bringing a variety of flavors to the series from film to film without sacrificing character, story, or continuity. It’s a magnificent accomplishment made all the more impressive by the fact that there’s not an outright bad movie in the bunch.

