Hollywood has had a year in 2022 that was no less than a rollercoaster. It saw releases that enjoyed a massive box office across the globe, some more than expected. But away from the realm of films, close to the personal and public lives of celebrities, there was more drama than ever this specific year. Hollywood controversy became the talk of the town. This was the year Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, so you know what we are talking about.

Likewise, this was also the year Amber Heard and Johnny Depp became the flag bearer of the Hollywood controversy brigade and stayed there throughout. So while there was an influx of drama in the west, we decided to list down some of the most burning controversies from there to mark the end of 2022. Scroll below and Read on to know them.

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp’s Legal Battle

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been in the headlines throughout the year. After their infamous Libel trial, the two again met in the court of law to fight the defamation row the two filed against each other after Depp sued Heard for breaching the contract and she counter-sued him for trying to malign her image. By the end of it, the court announced the Pirates Of The Caribbean star as the winner and the Aquaman fame had to face defeat and also compensate for the orders by the court.

Ezra Miller’s Questionable Behaviour

The DCU has seen more controversies than the entire Hollywood combined this particular year on average. One of the most bizarre turns of events was The Flash star Ezra Miller Being charged with burglary and felony. Miller who identifies themselves as a Non-Binary person was arrested in Vermont for stealing an alcohol bottle from an unoccupied residence. They were later even accused of threatening a couple and then even growing illegal substances and some more. They now appear in front of the court regarding the same charges and the next hearing is set on January 13. They can face 26-year imprisonment if they are found guilty.

Kim Kardashian Wears Marilyn Monroe’s Historic Dress To MET

One of the most prestigious red carpets across the globe, MET Gala 2022 was about the homage to Hollywood and its culture. While we trust Kim Kardashian to go every extra mile possible to be different, she chose to create a storm as she walked the red carpet in Marilyn Monroe’s historic ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress that the late icon wore at John F Kennedy’s party. While it was a moment, later Kim was accused of permanently damaging the dress After having raved about losing 16 pounds to fit into it. The internet slammed her for damaging history.

Everything Kanye West Did

Kanye West aka Ye was offending someone or the other with every breath he took. After the infamous campaigning at the presidential elections in 2021, he made the entire 2022 about his divorce with Kim Kardashian and rest about his very weird affairs. Kanye went on to make some very bizarre claims that ended up disturbing Kim K who had to finally break her silence when Kanye chose to speak about her former boyfriend Pete Davidson and her children.

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars

Oscars 2022 was the world moving towards normalcy after what looked like forever. Will Smith was about to take home his first ever Best Actor trophy in a career that is decades long. But destiny has some other plans as Chris Rock in his set decided to take a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. This irked Will who stormed the stage and slapped Chris warning him to keep his wife away from this. The incident led to an inquiry as it found Smith guilty and he was banned from the Academy events for a decade.

Olivia Wilde And The Series Of Events

Olivia Wilde has been in the news for the entire second half of the year. The filmmaker when at the comic con was passed an envelope that has the custody papers of her kids with former husband Jason Sudeikis. While she won the custody battle later, she was also in the news for her relationship with Harry Styles and also the entire row around her directorial Don’t Worry Darling. Florence Pugh even spoke about the pay disparity in the movie opening another bag of worms.

Maroon 5 Alumni Adam Levine Accused Of Infidelity

Adam came to all the negative limelight when Tik Tok star Sumner Stroh of cheating with her. For the unversed, the singer is married to Behati Prinsloo, with who he had just announced their pregnancy before this Hollywood controversy came to limelight. The singer had then denied cheating.

Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Gate Crashes Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

While Britney got freed from her Conservatorship and latter decided to marry Sam Asghari. But her wedding was almost ruined by her ex Jason Alexander when he decided to gate crash. While he was stopped by the security from entering the property, he was handed over to the police who put him in jail. Later Spears obtained a restraining order.

