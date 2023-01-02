2022 was a year of many surprising things in the realms of cinema. While a lot of fresh content made its way to the mainstream, the biggest phenomenon , The Game Of Thrones made a comeback through a prequel series called The House Of The Dragon. The prequel that had George RR Martin associated to it is a very big extent created a much bigger hype with its announcement and release. The show stood true to the hype and was welcomed with open arms by the viewers with some doubts because of the unimpressive final season of GOT.

For the unversed, House Of The Dragon was set 172 years before the birth of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. The show scaled the rise of House Targaryen and their fall due to the civil war that led to the Dance Of The Dragons. The season 1 of the show released later last year and broke some records on its way. Turns out it has now broken on record that it should have had actually.

As per a Screenrant now, House Of The Dragon season 1 has beaten Game Of Thrones season 8 to become the most pirated show of 2022 and turns out the stats of its predecessor have been crossed too. This a feat that might no make Warner Bros Discovery heads happy but it only talks about the craze for the content they are backing. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As the years ends, TorrentFreak has curated a report about the pirated shows. It took three years for another show to beat the finale season of Game Of Thrones as the most pirate show. Even with all the negativity it stood for three long years. Looks like now House Of The Dragon is walking the same path and has over taken the original show to become the most pirate show of 2022. It has left behind the fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Boys season 3, Disney+ releases Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andor, Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4, and Paramount+’s Halo.

Meanwhile, House Of The Dragon now moves towards the season 2 and the cliffhanger from the first has created a very massive anticipation amid the fans of the show. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

