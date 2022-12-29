Chloe Zhao’s directorial Eternals hit the screens in late 2021. Even though it may not be everyone’s favorite MCU film, it did progress the Multiverse Saga. The film also introduced a plethora of characters including Thanos’ brother, Eros played by the superstar Harry Styles, and Dane Whitman aka Black Knight played by Kit Harington.

Since the MCU is expanding more so than ever before, it is only a matter of time before Black Knight gets his standalone film. However, fans are eager to know when will they be able to see the character’s origin and backstory. Amidst this, a fan theory claims that there’s a strong possibility that the Game of Thrones actor could return as Dane Whitman in Avengers: Secret Wars.

To recall, Kit Harington was seen in the post-credits scene for Eternals. Black Knight standing in front of his family crest, psyching himself up to open it and reveal the contents of the case. As he manages to gather the courage to do so, he finds himself standing face-to-face with a sword. Interestingly, it’s not an ordinary sword. It can give the owner immense power, at the cost of his sanity.

As he goes to take a hold of the Ebony Blade, which is encrusted with the words, “Mors Mihi Lucrum,” Latin for, “Death is my reward,” he is interrupted by a voice. The voice asks, “Sure you’re ready for that Mr. Whitman?” Though off-screen, the voice is confirmed to be that of Mahershala Ali’s Blade.

Even though there’s no official statement on Kit Harington’s return as Dane Whitman, several fans believe that he will be a part of Avengers: Secret Wars as almost the entirety of MCU is rumored to have some sort of a cameo in it.

Marvel fans might even get to know more about the Black Knight when the film Blade will hit the big screens in 2024. It is also worth pointing out that Secret Wars is touted for a 2026 release. This gives quite some time in between these two films to expand on Dane Whitman’s character, who possibly wants to use the Ebony Blade to bring his girlfriend back.

