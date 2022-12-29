Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is one of the most celebrated stars in Hollywood and rules many hearts but she was once accused of hurting people’s sentiments by tweeting about Israel – Palestine conflict.

Gadot doesn’t get involved in any sort of controversy but once the actor received a lot of hatred that she had to disable her comments section. Back in 2021, the wonder woman actor tweeted her opinion on Israel – Palestine row and faced a massive backlash. Scroll down to read.

According to a report in News 18, Hollywood star Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel once tweeted a message on the Israel-Palestine conflict and her tweet received such a backlash that she turned off the comments section and left the tweet there. The actress was accused of using her position as propaganda for Israel and their attempts at ‘ethnic cleaning’. She wrote, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my friends and family. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbours deserve the same.” She further added, “I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

Well, it seems that Gadot was trying to preach peace but it didn’t go well with netizens. She was massively criticized for her message and was accused of being tone-deaf for not understanding the real picture behind the clash.

Netizens slammed her for not understanding the issue completely. One of the users wrote, “Grew up adoring wonder woman and so happy to see her onscreen, it showed me how powerful a woman could be. Now she has shown me that they can also be villains. I don’t claim her as my wonder woman.”

On the work front, as per reports, Gal Gadot’s character Gisele might return to the Fast X franchise.

