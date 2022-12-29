Harry Styles recently returned to England to spend Christmas with his family. The One Direction alum, 28, can be seen posing with his mother Anne Twist, his sister, Gemma Styles, and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski.

Harry’s mother took to her Instagram account and shared the adorable family picture. Well, his fans are quite happy to see him all smiles as they believe that Harry is slowly moving on from his breakup with Olivia Wilde. Scroll down to check out the picture.

“Christmas 2022”, Anne Twist, 55, Harry Styles’s mother captioned an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, which contained a selfie of four of them during a family walk. The four of them wore winter coats to keep warm while Harry rocked a yellow North Face puffer jacket along with a blue hoodie and a black North face thermal. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses and a claw clip.

Recently, Harry took to his Instagram to reflect on 2022 as it comes to an end but he didn’t offer a glimpse into his holiday celebration. He shared a monochrome picture of himself and wrote, “2022 change my life.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Whirlwind Romance

Notably, Harry Styles had an amazing year on the music charts and at the box office, but his romance with Olivia fizzled out. The Don’t Worry co-stars parted their ways after dating each other for two years. According to a report on Page Six, Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. A similar report cited that distance was the main reason behind their split. Interestingly, it was the longest relationship Harry ever had.

