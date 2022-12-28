2022 – the year that ends in just 3, saw many milestone events take place. From the FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar to Bennifer (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck) getting married – there were many reasons to smile. Alas, we also shed tears hearing that Queen Elizabeth II, Sidhu Moose Wala, Tunisha Sharma, Raju Srivastava, and more were no more.

While 2022 saw many celebs expanding their family with the addition of 1-2 more members, the world lost some gems who were loved and respected by millions across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As we get ready to bid 2022 adieu, let us also remember those who we lost this year. From the Queen of England and the Commonwealth Nations – Queen Elizabeth II to singers Sidhu Moose Wala, Tunisha Sharma, Raju Srivastava, Bappi Lahiri, KK, and more – we miss you all. (TRIGGER WARNING)

Lata Mangeshkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar)

Born Hema Mangeshkar, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 owing to multiple organ dysfunction syndromes. The singer – who received 3 National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and many others, had been in-and-out of the hospital for weeks before her demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar)

Bappi Lahiri – February 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

Singer Bappi Lahiri aka the Disco King of Bollywood passed away on February 15, 2022, in Mumbai, of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The singer who was 69 at that time is mourned by his wife and son Bappa Lahiri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bappi Lahiri (@bappilahiri_official_)

KK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

KK or Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away on May 31, 2022, after performing at a live music event at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in South Kolkata. The singer reportedly suffered a heart attack after the performance and was rushed to a nearby hospital, sadly, he was declared dead on arrival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

Raju Srivastava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastav (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

Ace comedian and actor Raju Srivastava left for his heavenly abode on September 21, 2022, after sending several days hooked to a ventilator. The artist was admitted to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after suffering an attack while at a gym in the capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastav (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

Sidhu Moosewala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

May 29 was a shocking day for music lovers, especially Punjabi music fans. Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district this day. The incident took place when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at his vehicle killing him on the spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Tunisha Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Actress Tunisha Sharma – who appeared in films such as Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3, was found dead on the sets of a TV serial on December 24. The actress – who was also part of Dabangg 3, committed suicide reportedly due to a failed relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Queen Elizabeth II

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms – Queen Elizabeth II, left for her heavenly abode on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral, Scotland. Her Royal Majesty breathed her last with her children King Charles and Princess Anne by her side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

We miss you all. May you’ll have eternal peace.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain & FIR Fame Ishwar Thakur Faces Financial Crisis, Reveals Having No Money To Buy Diapers Amid Battling Kidney Disease

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News