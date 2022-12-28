Hina Khan is one of the most loved and adored television celebrities. She started off her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as sanskari bahu Akshara and went on to become a household name. Later, she realised it wasn’t her calling and decided to quit the show. Since then, there is no looking back. Now, she is also known for her fashion sense, flawless skin, and killer figure.

After quitting the popular TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hina introduced her new avatar to her fans. She proved that she can pull off any look like a boss. Hina is also known for her skincare regime and often shares it with her fans. During an interview, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant revealed her magical morning drink. It’s super easy to make and you can try it to for flawless skin. Scroll down to know.

During the conversation with Telly Masala, Hina Khan revealed she drinks honey and lemon in lukewarm water every morning as it is a good source of Vitamin C. Honey and lemon in lukewarm keep the skin flawless and also maintain weight. If you also want to manage your weight and crave a figure like Hina Khan, you can try her magical drink that she swears by.

During the same conversation, Hina Khan focused on eating the right diet in the right amount and drinking a lot of water. It keeps the skin hydrated and makes it flawless.

Well, you can also include this Hina Khan magical drink in your morning regime for acne and blemish-free skin. The drink can add to your internal glow and make you radiate instantly. Try this and thank us later for recommending it.

