Hina Khan may have risen to fame with the character of Akshara from Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but she surely earned the tag of a fashion icon for altogether different reasons. During her stint in Bigg Boss 11, the actress attracted eyeballs with the sartorial fashion choices she opted for during her stay inside the controversial house. Even today every time she steps out she manages to make heads turn.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following, following which every time she posts her photo on social media it goes viral in no time. A couple of days back, the actress stood out at her manager’s wedding with her fashion choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest photos, Hina Khan left everyone surprised when she posted photos of her looking stunning in a pink and blue lehenga. For the reception of her manager, the actress had opted for his attire that sees her wearing a baby pink deep-cut neckline blouse which she paired with a sky blue netted lehenga with blue flowers embroidered on it. The actress looks se*y as she poses while flirting with the camera.

Hina Khan accessorised her look with a minimalistic diamond neckpiece, a silver set of bangles, and matching rings. The actress decided to soft curl her hair while letting them down and beautifying it with a beautiful piece of hair accessory. Hina Khan opted for a dewy base makeup while opting for blush pink cheeks, light pink glittery eye shadow, and dark pink lips. Flaunting her jawline, she contoured her face to perfection while keeping the highlighter on point. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

For the D-Day for her manager, Hina Khan had opted for a lime green floral printed share which she paired with a matching halter-neck backless blouse. Letting her glowy skin do all the talking, she decorated her hair with white flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

For more such interesting fashion pieces, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Looks Ravenous In A Gothic Black Bejewelled Bodycon Outfit, Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure She Took Our Breath Away!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News