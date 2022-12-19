Hina Khan is now one of the biggest names in the Television world. She began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is now venturing into movies while also producing them. Clearly, she’s come a long way and so has her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. But of late, there have been strong rumours of their breakup. Scroll below as she finally quashes all the reports.

For the unversed, Rocky was a supervising producer on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple fell in love in 2014 and have been with each other through thick and thin. Recently, the actress made a lot of noise after she shared a cryptic post on forgiveness and betrayal. Many began wondering if the couple has called it quits.

Hina Khan in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble revealed that even her close friends from the industry got worried after witnessing her post. Karishma Tanna personally messaged her and asked if everything was okay. But there’s nothing to really worry about because the actress has clarified that she’s really happy with her love life with Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan said, “Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but the rest of them were really scared. There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen.”

Well, that indeed comes as a sigh of relief for Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal shippers!

On the professional front, Hina Khan will be next seen in the murder mystery, Shadyantra. It is a theatre project which will also star Chandan Roy Sanyal and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

