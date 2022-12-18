Shehnaaz Gill is everywhere! Be it red carpet, at award shows, birthday bashes, get-togethers or at anybody’s wedding, the diva never fails to impress her fans with her adorable appearances. While she continues to rule everyone’s heart, she has also been making headlines owing to her fashion choices. After nailing the red carpet looks at Filmfare Middle East, she recently dazzled at a friend’s wedding putting her best fashion foot forward.

Sana was recently in news for her new song Ghani Syaani opposite MC Square. To promote the same, she was earlier snapped at the Bigg Boss 16 sets.

For the wedding night, Shehnaaz Gill picked an Ombre floral printed dupion silk saree which has 3D floral embroidery. She paired her designer saree with a plunging neckline bralette embroidered blouse. The actress looked ethereal as she picked a minimal choker with matching earrings and a statement kadha in accessories while tying her hair in a sleek lower bun.

For makeup, Shehnaaz Gill decided to go nude while making sure to blush her cheeks. The actress opted for minimal makeup while keeping her lips nude and eyes shimmery. Keeping highlighter on point, Sana is seen flaunting her jawline and how in the social media pictures. While she refrained from writing a long note in the caption box, she has just put the double heart emoji. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Recently, we brought you Hina Khan’s look she had opted for her manager’s wedding. On D-Day, the Bigg Boss 11 fame was seen shining brighter than a sun in a lime yellow saree which she had paired with a halter-neck backless blouse.

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill’s look, hasn’t she once again managed to steal our hearts with her sober look?

