There’s no denying that Hina Khan is one of the most loved and followed actresses of tinsel town. The actress, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, became a household name with her character of Akshara. While the show was one of the longest-running shows, the diva played the central character of Akshara for seven years. Hina made headlines when she quit the show in 2016 and entered Bigg Boss 11 house with her real identity.

During her Bigg Boss stint, the actress not only gained the fashion icon of TV industry tag but also emerged as the runner-up of the show. The actress has turned vamp for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and sizzled in OTT shows like Line, Hacked, and Damaged 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hina Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her first teleplay Shadyantra and during the same the actress opened up about breaking out of Akshara’s image even after years of leaving the show. The diva recently stated that she’s been trying everything at her end to prove her versatility.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble Hina Khan said, “To be very honest, I’m still breaking out, it’s not that easy. It’s not that aap Cannes film festival chale gaye, aapne kuch red carpet walk kar li jo bahut hi zyada popular ho gayi, aapne 2-4 OTT pe kuch kuch kar liya (It’s not that you go to a Cannes film festival, do some red carpet walks that became really popular or did some projects on OTT). It’s not that simple, it’s not that easy.”

Hina Khan further added that consistency is the key. “You have to be consistent, you don’t have to give up and you have to keep proving yourself time and again, that’s the only key, what I say consistency is the only key. Of course ab bahut fark hai, jo pehle hota tha aur jo ab hota hai, usme bahut fark hai. (Of course there is a difference between how things used to be and how they are now). I do see a change as I said the lines are blurring, but at the same time, it’s not that it is so easy to break through,” said the actress.

The Bigg Boss 11 fame concluded her statement saying, “I think for me also, it’s different now like people look at me from a different point of view and I am so glad and I feel so good when I am even approached for a project you know, that is also a win in itself that at least they consider me for a certain role,” adding “Sometimes you probably don’t like a character, sometimes you probably don’t make it to the character or sometimes you don’t have time, you’re short of time, kuch na kuch hota hai, but at least I feel happy that I’m approached. To wahaan tak to pahuchi hun main (At least I have reached that place).”

For more interesting updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hina Khan Reveals Working At A Call Centre & Making ‘Debt Calls’, Says, “I Would Tell Them My Sob Stories That If You Will Not Pay… They Will Throw Me Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News