Hina Khan is one of the biggest names in the television industry. She started her career with television and is now slowly transitioning to Bollywood. She’s also a huge name in the fashion industry already and her fan following is massive. In a recent interview, Hina has opened up on her initial career choices and how she was working at the call centre and made debt calls to people and told her sob stories and also wanted to become a journalist like Barkha Dutt. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Honestly, we just thank our stars that Hina chose acting as her profession. The beauty enjoys a huge fan-following on social media with over 17 million followers on Instagram. Khan also happens to be really active on the photo-sharing site and often shares her pictures and videos on the platform giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Hina Khan revealed that she wanted to become a journalist and her inspiration came from Barkha Dutt. “I don’t think I wanted to become an actor. I wanted to become a journalist, always. I was a huge Barkha Dutt fan. But destiny had some other plans. Auditions were happening in Delhi and I gave the audition, my friends kind of forced me. I got selected in the first round, then they asked me to come to Bombay, I cleared all the rounds and I started shooting. So this is how acting happened for me,” she said.

Hina Khan also revealed that she worked at a call centre before making it big in the showbiz and said, “Some girls I knew in my PG used to work at a call centre, and they used to make good money. They said ‘we just call people and tell them to pay your debt.’ I said ‘bas? dhamkana hai, hadkana hai? (You just have to threaten them, berate them)? I can do it.’ Over there also, the first month I was the highest collector on the floor. My first cheque was 45,000. My salary was 250000 but I got 45,000 with incentives because I made such a good collection. I would tell them my sob stories that if you will not pay they will throw me out. I have done all of this. I was very naughty. If acting didn’t happen, maybe I still would have been there at some post, or something else.”

What are your thoughts on Hina’s initial career choices? Tell us in the comments below.

