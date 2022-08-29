Whole India is rejoicing on the stupendous win as the Indian Cricket team bagged against Pakistan. Well, one has to agree that yesterday’s match was one hell of an intense one. Since yesterday, netizens have been expressing their view on it via memes. Amidst these, some of them are trolling KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty brutally on the internet.

Be the wife or girlfriend being brutally trolled by netizens over the player’s performance isn’t a new thing anymore. Each time a match takes place and if the Indian team performs terribly, the family members of the cricketers are dragged into this trolling by the netizens. KL and Athiya are not the first ones to be subjected to this. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Stuart Vinny and Mayanti Langer, and many more to count.

Well, even though India won against Pakistan in yesterday’s match, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been trending since yesterday as netizens have been subjecting them to brutal trolling over KL’s unfortunate performance in the match.

For the unversed, in yesterday’s India vs Pakistan match, KL Rahul who returned after a long injury, left every fan baffled after the 19-year-old Naseem Shah sent Rahul back to the pavillion on a golden duck on the very third ball of the first over. Now, after his performance, netizens are dragging in Athiya Shetty as well as her father Sunil Shetty to troll the cricketer and his girlfriend.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

When KL Rahul gets out on duck

Anna To Athiya:- pic.twitter.com/ixj0fLflGP — Siddhartha Patel 🔥 (@Siddhu__94) August 28, 2022

Sunil Shetty, Athiya Shetty and family after KL Rahul innings. pic.twitter.com/etbdEGctWJ — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) August 28, 2022

KL Rahul should marry Athiya and retire tbh 0 iconic moments and he's almost 31 — ameya (@ameyaelnino) August 28, 2022

KL rahul athiya ki god me jake baith ja🤬 — Moana (@ladynationalist) August 28, 2022

KL Rahul dismissed on Duck in today's #INDvsPAK match

Meanwhile Sunil Shetty to Athiya be like : pic.twitter.com/tcgJ2H2WqE — Be Negative (@G0D_Says) August 28, 2022

Athiya Shetty should break up with KL Rahul Bc. 😭😭😭 — Faiz (@Faizzism) August 28, 2022

Athiya after watching Kl Rahul performance today back to back failure against porkistan🙊 pic.twitter.com/3mtiUCptBV — GYAN JHA (@Codexgyan) August 29, 2022

KL Rahul's cricket career is becoming a lot like Athiya Shetty's acting career — Nimesh Advani (@NimeshReshamiya) August 28, 2022

Yikes! That’s sad.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that KL Rahul and Athiya have moved in together. As per reports, the love birds have found their nest on Carter Road, Bandra as their new home is ready.

What are your thoughts on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul being tried over his performance in yesterday’s India vs Pakistan match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

