Koffee With Karan creates buzz whenever a new season is launched. Most of the time, the chat show remains in the news for controversial statements made by guests or host Karan Johar himself. Something similar had happened when cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on the ‘Koffee Couch’. The two came under netizens’ radar for saying some derogatory things related to women and an FIR was even registered. However, the trio can now finally take a sigh of relief as the Jodhpur High Court decided to dismiss the case.

Although Rahul wasn’t speaking much, but it was Hardik who went all out making revelations about his past. However, both the sports personalities faced the wrath of citizens, and they were also suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the ODI series in Australia.

Back in 2019, when KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya appeared on Koffee With Karan, it was Hardik who majorly opened up about hooking up with different woman and even revealed how his parents reacted, when he told them, “Aaj Main Karke Aaya”. His comments toward women didn’t go well with a section of society and soon after the episode was aired, a case was registered by Dr Meghwal against the three.

However, in a recent turn of events, Karan Johar, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya can finally take a sigh of relief from the case as the trio was found innocent by the Jodhpur High Court.

Not just this, Hardik even caused uproar after making an alleged derogatory remark against Dr BR Ambedkar. The cricketer had written, “Which Ambedkar? The one who drafted a cross law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country.”

Reportedly, Dr Meghwal who is said to be a member of Rashtriya Bhim Sena filed a petition against Hardik Pandya for “insulting Ambedkar and hurting the sentiments of the people of his community.”

