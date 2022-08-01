Karan Johar has been brewing some hot conversations with his guests, quite literally. Known to be his lucky mascot, Alia Bhatt kick-started the latest edition of Koffee With Karan with Ranveer Singh. Alia and Ranveer are coming together for KJo’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The episode was followed by the two stunning ladies of B-town – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan – who took the web by storm as they opened up about their personal life too.

Later we saw Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and South Sensation Samantha arriving on Koffee With Karan 7. Their chemistry got everyone talking so much so that the rumours of them starring in a film had to be rubbished by KJo.

Just like all these three episodes in the 3 consecutive weeks, Koffee With Karan continues to top the chart with its 4th episode too. Yes, you heard that right! The 4th episode that saw Liger stars Ananya Panday with hottie Vijay Deverakonda too had become the most-viewed streaming show for the consecutive week. According to Ormax, the latest episode of the most popular talk show hosted by Karan Johar has garnered 6.1Mn views.

Continuing with its record-breaking streak, this episode too is at the top of the streaming charts as the ‘Most Viewed Streaming Show and Movie’ for 4 weeks in a row. It’s surely celebration time for Karan Johar and Koffee With Karan makers too.

Koffee With Karan 7’s 4th episode featuring Liger stars – Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday has been brewing hot conversations across the nation, ever since it was dropped online.

While it is yet to be revealed, who will appear in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, we are super-duper excited and waiting with bated breath for it streams on Disney+Hostar.

Meanwhile, a lot of names are popping up about celebrities, who might be seen on the show. Recently, BTS photos of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan surfaced on the web. The duo will come on the show to promote with upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha.

