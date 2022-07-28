Ever since Karan Johar returned with Koffee With Karan’s 7th season, the show is making the right kind of noise on social media. The chat show kick-started with Rocky and Rani i.e., Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and become one of the most-talked about chat shows of all time. However, later we saw Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appearing on the show followed by Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per the recent update, Aamir Khan too will appear on KWK 7 with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The superstar is currently on a promotional spree of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shot for Koffee With Karan 7 and a few pictures from the sets have surfaced on the web. The one photo that is doing the rounds of social media is the superstar’s photo that sees him smoking a pipe. Yes, you heard that right! A viral photo, that’s leaked from the KWK 7 sets, sees Aamir Khan wearing a short white kurta paired with denim. Sporting the nerdy look, the LSC actor is lighting the pipe. Check out the photo below:

Soon after the photo went viral on social media, netizens slammed the actor. A user called him, “Nashedi saala” while another said, “Boycott Koffee With Karan, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.”

A couple of days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Insta account to share photos of her KWK all-black look. The actress looked stunningly se*y in a bralette top paired with a shrug and flared pants. Letting her hair down, she opted for nude makeup. Check out her look below:

Earlier speaking to NDTV, Karan Johar had opened up about not being able to get 3 Khan on his show. He was quoted saying, “I am doomed by the reputation of my show. The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don’t have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can’t manage two also out of the three Khans.”

