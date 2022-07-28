Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh kicked up a storm last week when he dropped all his clothes for a magazine cover. Pictures from the photoshoot went viral on social inviting wrath from many people. Model and actor Milind Soman now reacts to the furor over Ranveer’s n*de photoshoot.

For the unversed, Milind also faced the ire of the people when posed naked for the print advert for Tuff shoes in 1995 with his then-girlfriend Madhu Sapre. The picture showed Milind and Madhu wrapped around nothing but a python. He even ran naked on a beach in Goa to mark his 55th birthday in 2020 and was booked for promoting obscenity.

After Ranveer Singh posed naked for a photoshoot for Paper magazine, Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared some of these fans’ posts on his insta stories, reacting to the controversy with cryptic messages. Now he spoke about it in detail in a conversation with Hindustan Times.

Milind said, “Nothing has changed because human beings don’t change. Since ancient times, people would have been talking about stuff that they like or don’t like. And there’s no time in history where everybody would have liked everything. So people would have objected. Even in the times when Khajuraho was carved, we love it today and we say it’s beautiful and part of Indian culture, but maybe some people objected (back then). But the king liked it so it was there. And today, we hear everybody’s voice, not just the king’s. We think 20 years ago there was not so much noise, but that was because we could not hear people’s opinions, now we can because of the internet and social media. Today we can hear everybody’s voice.”

“If you look at Raja Ravi Varma, the famous Indian painter, there was a case against him more than a hundred years ago. And it was on similar lines, on what some people considered obscenity in his depiction of Indian women in his paintings. The same Indian law, because I don’t think that has changed very much either. There’s nothing else that is happening. People are talking, but people always talk. It’s just that nowadays we can hear everybody. That’s all,” concludes Milind Soman.

