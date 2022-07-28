Superstar Ranveer Singh has declared that he wants to work with the stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu because he appreciated her as an artist!

Ranveer says, “I appreciate her as an artist immensely and even more so as a person, even one to one she is so lovely, she is so warm, she is light-hearted, she is humorous and it’s wonderful that through advertising one is able to connect to you know, one’s co-actors.”

He adds, “I think before Alia and I did Gully Boy together if I am not mistaken, we met on MakeMyTrip together for the first time. Samantha for instance hopefully I’ll do a full-fledged feature film with her in the future, we met on Vicks on the first time.”

Recently, on Koffee with Karan, Samantha declared that she has been ‘Ranveerified‘! During the Rapid Fire game, KJo asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, “If you were hosting a bachelorette party, which two Bollywood hunks would you hire to dance?” Her answer: “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh.”

Samantha was again asked, “If you were cast in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar, who is the second male actor you will pick?” Her answer – “Ranveer Singh. You know, yesterday I shot an ad with him and I am Ranveer-ified completely. A fan for life,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has become the talk of town owing to her recent photoshoot for a reputed magazine. The viral photos have landed the actor in trouble. Well, not only trouble but in legal trouble as two complaints and an FIR has been filed against the Simmba actor.

