The supremely talented and beautiful actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns a year older today. Just like the majority of the artists, the Family Man 2 actress too had her dreams and struggles before making it big in the entertainment world. Earlier, the actress in an interview had spoken about doing modelling for pocket money during her college days. She even revealed her physical attribute as a student.

In 2017, the actress married her long time boyfriend and actor Naga Chaitanya, however, things started falling apart between the two, and eventually, they decided to go separate ways in 2021. Currently, the actress is considered one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema and after her recent item number in Pushpa, her popularity has grown tremendously.

Back in 2019, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sat for an interview with an online journalist Prema, where she reminisced about her early days in college. During the conversation, the actress revealed that before entering the glamour world she dreamt of becoming a veterinarian. To fulfil her dream, she wanted to move abroad for further studies.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first talked about her physical attributes as a student, she said that she mostly had “oily hair, long kurta and book in hand,” she added, “Nobody ever thought that glamour would become my profession. In college, slightly towards the end, I started modelling just for pocket money. My dream was to always go to Australia and study.”

The Makkhi actress also shared that she used to think if she wrote an exam and go to Australia her life will be changed, “I didn’t think that life would take me somewhere else.”

Earlier in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked about her first income. To which the actress said, “My first income was Rs 500 for working eight hours as a hostess in a hotel for a day… I was in 10th or 11th standard at that time,”

