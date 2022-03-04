In a shocking turn of events, Australian cricketer Shane Warne passes away in Thailand. He was 52. As per online reports, the cricketer died of a ‘suspected cardiac arrest.’ The news was broken by Shane’s management where they confirmed in the brief statement that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Shane’s sudden death news has sent shockwaves to one and all. So much so that everyone is left speechless with the untimely loss of the cricketer.

Celebrities across the globe have taken to their social media to pay tribute to Shane Warne. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and other from cricket world like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others mourned the loss of the Australian cricketer.

Taking to his social media, Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti”

Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 4, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture with the late cricketer and wrote alongside, “Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on-field duels & off-field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.”

Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

While Ajay Devgn wrote, “Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane. Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world. Gone too young!”

Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane🙏 Your legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2022

Virat Kohli too penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball.”

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Here are a few more tweets of celebs paying their tributes:

A legend #ShaneWarne #RIP You will be missed by everyone who grew up watching you play 💔 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Devasted to hear about the demise of one of the finest spinners of all time. World Cricket has lost a legend, my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Rest in peace Shane Warne. — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) March 4, 2022

Warnie !!! The most feared and most respected spin bowler !! #RIPShaneWarne ! Magnificent player !! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) March 4, 2022

What a sad day for cricket. Just so hard to believe. Rest in power, Shane Warne 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8eodRMeUfV — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 4, 2022

I can’t believe this 💔🥺 Rest in peace legend! My childhood hero @ShaneWarne #ripshanewarne — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) March 4, 2022

