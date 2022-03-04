Ajay Devgn Enters Into The Metaverse Universe With Rudra - The Edge of Darkness

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has stepped into the Metaverse universe with his virtual avatar inspired by ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’.

Talking about this new development, lead actor Ajay Devgn said, “The exciting and novel space of the metaverse is an all-new world. It goes beyond our wildest imagination. I have always wanted to be closer to my fans and today I can proudly say – I am there. With my avatar, inspired by my role in ‘Rudra- The Edge of Darkness’, I am marking yet another first by foraying into the metaverse with the Hotstar Specials’ series that is so close to my heart now.”

“From a digital series debut to my very first venture into the metaverse, this has been an incredible journey for me.”

Exploring the emerging intersection of the digital and physical world, the platform, in an initiative, has associated with Hungama Digital’s Web3 venture called Hefty Entertainment to create this Metaverse.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “We are thrilled to present Ajay Devgn in a never-seen-before digital avatar inspired by his character in a highly-anticipated series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness. It will be a unique presentation and an engaging content experience for our users.

“We have always strived to be at the forefront of innovation and are delighted to associate with Hungama and Hefty Verse to introduce this new form of digital experience for Ajay’s fans.”

Siddhartha Roy, CEO Hungama Digital said, “Being one of the first movers bringing Entertainment into the Metaverse, through the 3D universe hosted on our platform, we provide a stable and secure space for entertainment lovers to strengthen their relationship with their favourite celebrities.”

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, the series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series also features a stellar cast including Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

Spanning six episodes, the series is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series ‘Luther’. ‘Rudra – The Edge of Darkness’ will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from March 4 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

