Kapil Sharma has been making the country laugh with his comedy show since 2013. Many actors have left the show while some has stayed. Similarly, Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest and she’s often seen taking potshots at the comedian for various reasons while Sharma too targets her for taking over Sidhu’s place the show.

Recently, the comedian shared an uncensored clip from an earlier episode where Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Warda Nadiadwala along with actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty appeared on the show.

Kapil Sharma shared the uncensored video from the episode on YouTube and it starts with guests of the show talking with the host while they wait for the shoot to kick off. While interacting with guests, Kapil says, “Kabhi kabhi hum bachpan mein alag alag cheezein sochte hain na? Jaise maine Sholay dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga (We have wild imaginations as children, don’t we? As a child, after watching Sholay, I was sure I’d be a dacoit when I grow up).”

Reacting to this Archana Puran Singh immediately takes a dig a Kapil Sharma, claiming he takes a huge paycheck from Sony TV, “Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu (You are a dacoit, you’ve been looting Sony),” while hitting back Singh, Kapil replies, “Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain (As if I’m the only one looting Sony, and you come here just for the lunch).”

In the rest of the video, the comedian can be seen playing games with the guests and reading hilarious replies on their Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently made his stand-up comedy debut with the Netflix special I’m Not Done Yet. He has also announced his return to acting.

