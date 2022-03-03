Following the enormous success of ‘Patola,’ Guru Randhawa and rapper Bohemia reunite for ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee,’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. You’ll be grooving and singing along to the R&B track also starring Neeru Bajwa. The song is composed and penned by Guru Randhawa and produced by Preet Hundal, that’s peppy, up-tempo and filled with Punjabi flavour.

Advertisement

Directed by Rupan Bal, ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ has been shot extensively at Dubai at the most exclusive sites including Burj Khalifa, the swankiest hotels and the desert dunes. With next-level fashion looks, fast luxury cars and breath-taking visuals, ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ is as pleasing to the eyes and as it is to the ears.

Advertisement

Says Bhushan Kumar, “Guru Randhawa and Bohemia make a great team and they’ve proved that in the past with songs like ‘Patola’. They bring their signature vibe and style to ‘Punjabiyaan Di Dhee’ and take it to the next level.”