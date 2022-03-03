Controversial queen Poonam Pandey is making waves with her appearance in the new reality show Lock Upp. The show, which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Lock Upp has a total of 16 controversial celebrities, who have been slowly and steadily opening up about their real-life controversies.

Poonam Pandey is one of the contestants, who’s grabbing headlines for all the right reasons. In the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, Poonam will be seen opening up about her infamous strip statement for India during the World cup in 2011. The actress clearly admitted that it was a gimmick as she was an outsider and wanted some recognition.

The makers of Lock Upp dropped a new promo on social media and it saw Poonam Pandey talking to Tehseen Poonawalla. She is heard saying, “It was a statement to get publicity to become from a model to a known personality. It was a gimmick. Today, whenever I go out even in any press conference if I am talking to somebody I say that very openly, ‘that was a gimmick.’ See I was an outsider, I need some recognition.”

I didn’t know which way to go because I had no friends in Bollywood, don’t know anything don’t understand Bollywood.” Watched the promo below:

Earlier speaking about stripping for World Cup, Poonam Pandey told News18 that she was going through trauma in her life. She told the portal, “There were a lot of unfortunate things that were happening in my life. I was not able to concentrate on anything in my life. There was a point in my life when I was like, ‘Enough Poonam! Let’s do something big. Let’s show the world what Poonam Pandey is.’ Nobody knows me. People know me through my controversies but they actually don’t know me.”

“People just know me through this World Cup strategy which I did and I didn’t even do it. So, people are also angry and disappointed (laughs). Then more controversies happened and again people were like, ‘Who is this chick?’ So, I want people to know that I have come from a very small family. I have educated myself today and I’m quite proud of the way I am,” added Poonam Pandey.

