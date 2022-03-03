TV actor Karan Patel has been approached for Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, according to sources.

Advertisement

A source close to IANS said: “Karan Patel has been approached to be the jailor for Lock Upp.”

Advertisement

According to the source, “a jailor’s job in the show is to make the lives of the contestants more difficult. Already the jail has given the contestants a tough time by giving just two pairs of clothes, Indian toilets, a basic washbasin and tasteless food.”

Karan Patel is known for his work in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Today, Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has been introduced as a jailor in Kangana Ranaut‘s show. It is now interesting to see if the reality show will witness jailers switching every week alongside the Queen actress.

Lock Upp has 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

The show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Claims Karan Mehra Had Confessed To His Extra Marital Affair, “He Would Go, Meet Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube