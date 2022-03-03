For the longest time, fans have imagined Karan Mehra to be the ‘Naitik’ from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He enjoyed a massive fan base who loved him years after his exit from the show. Eyeballs were grabbed when he was accused of domestic violence by his wife Nisha Rawal. There were also some accusations of an extramarital affair. Scroll below for more updates!

Nisha and Karan initially met on the sets of Hastey Hastey. The duo fell in love and dated for 6 long years before tying the knot in November 2012. They also welcomed a son Kavish in 2017. Trouble in paradise was witnessed about last year and after a massive altercation, the duo separated and took the legal route.

Nisha Rawal is currently a part of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. The actress was seen speaking to her co-contestant Payal Rohatgi in the latest episode and claimed that her ex-husband confessed to having an extramarital affair. Just not that, she even claimed that Karan Mehra said he loved her and the other woman as well!

Nisha Rawal was heard saying, “He said, ‘I am in love with someone else and I am in love with you too’.” The actress also said that it was the emotional abuse that affected her more. “After opening up to me about the affair, he would go, meet her and return to Mumbai. My mother who was living with me, I hid this even from her. I had to show my child everything was normal,” she added.

During the conversation, Nisha accused Karan of abandoning her child and leaving her with all the responsibilities.

We wonder if Karan Mehra will break his silence on the latest accusations made by ex-wife Nisha Rawal.

