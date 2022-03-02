Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay’s marriage was quite a surprise for many as no one had thought that the actress would get married so suddenly. However, things started falling apart and the couple decided to go different ways. Currently, Pandey is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s OTT reality show Lock Upp and in the recent episode, she spoke about suffering from a brain hemorrhage due to violence she faced with Sam.

A month after their marriage, things became shaky as the Nasha actress claimed her husband had molested her and also forced her to never speak about their matter in public. Sam was even arrested by the Goa police under Section 353, 503, 506, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, only to be released on the very next day on conditional bail.

In the recent episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was seen talking with Karanvir Bohra and while conversing, the actor asked the actress if she really loved Sam Bombay. Speaking about it, Pandey shared how he used to torture her and beat her. She further spoke about his drinking problem and claimed she suffered brain hemorrhage due to all the violence.

Poonam Pandey said, “Yes, I did and I don’t hate him right now, I just don’t like him, I dislike him. Nobody wants something like this to happen to them. Who likes to get beaten up. I had like four floors of house, private garden, private terrace and I had everything. I had a big fuc*ing house. If I am in one room, I am not allowed to be in that room, he would ask me why are you in that room. He would force me to be with him in the room he wanted. When I used to tell him that I wanted some time with myself and fresh air and wanted to go on the terrace, I wasn’t allowed. I was not allowed to take my phone anywhere, and was not allowed to touch my phone in my own house.”

She adds, “I said fine I stay and just move around. If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get fuc** beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain hemorrhage? Because I have one.”

Karanvir Bohra then asks her how long she’s trying to get out of her ugly past, Poonam Pandey says, “I’ve been trying for long, this has been happening for good four years. He didn’t just beat me once, my brain injury (she points on the left side of her head) did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone.”

Later Payal Rohatgi asked Poonam about the reason behind his violent behaviour, she said, “Insecure, I don’t want to talk about anyone else right now. If a person starts drinking from morning 10 am, till night and in the night there would be nobody around to save us. The staff would get scared, they would leave.”

At the end of their conversation, both Payal Rohatgi and Karanvir Bohra motivated Poonam Pandey and said that in that process she became stronger.

