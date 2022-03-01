After the massive success of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty will soon be appearing in season 12. As of now, nothing has been announced yet, but certain names like Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht and Simba Nagpal has been making rounds on the internet. Now, there’s a strong buzz that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi will also take part in the stunt-based reality show.

Currently, the actress is working in Balika Vadhu 2 as a grown-up Anandi where she’s getting immense love for her portrayal of the iconic character. Season 2 is a reboot of the long-running social drama series of the same name. Apart from Joshi, the daily soap also stars Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in prominent roles.

As per reports by Telly Chakkar, the news portal has claimed that Shivangi Joshi will be quitting Balika Vadhu 2 to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress who became a household with her character Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been approached by the makers.

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, if Shivangi Joshi indeed decides to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 then the actress has to quit Balika Vadhu 2 in order to shoot Rohit Shetty’s show in a foreign location. Similarly, even Hina Khan had quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to participate in the stunt-based reality show, now let’s see what Shivangi chooses.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently getting a lot of positive responses for her portrayal of Anandi and in the recent interview with the same entertainment portal, the actress said that she would not want to bring any changes to the character.

Shivangi Joshi said, “Nothing was bothering me in my character and I didn’t want anything to be changed. Earlier, Anandi was very timid and shy, but now, my character has changed completely. She has become stronger and now she takes a stand for herself and fights for the right thing. The entire attire of Anandi is changed and she has become very modern.”

